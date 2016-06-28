Candreva has preferred club in mind - agent

Lazio midfielder Antonio Candreva has stated his preferred winner of the bidding war for his signature, according to his agent.

The 29-year-old, who is currently on international duty with Italy at Euro 2016, was the subject of a reported €20 million bid from Inter, but Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri is hoping to lure Candreva to San Paolo.

Candreva's agent, Federico Pastorello, intimated that he knows the fee level that Lazio president Claudio Lotito will sell at, and said the player has a favoured destination in mind.

Pastorello told Sky Sports: "The president of the Lazio knows what he wants for the boy. Lotito will decide the price, but the will of Candreva is clear.

"In the coming days we will see if there are developments."

Inter may be well-placed to win the race for Candreva following the purchase of a 70 per cent stake in the club by Chinese retail giant, Suning Group.

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti said the club needs to sign two or three players before the new season starts in order to mount a challenge for Serie A.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: "My feeling is good for the new group. We have to work a lot and we will have some satisfaction.

"You need two or three players to be competitive. I would consider solid players with a strong personality."

He went on to suggest Candreva's France teammate Dmitri Payet would be a suitable signing, saying: "I would love Payet for Inter."