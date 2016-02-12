Cannavaro sacked by Al-Nassr

Former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro has been sacked as coach of Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Cannavaro was originally given 22 games to help Al-Nassr retain their Saudi Pro League crown but his reign was cut short after just 12 matches at the helm, following a 4-3 defeat to third-from-bottom Najran on Thursday.

The former Juventus defender, who left Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao last June, only took control of first-team affairs in October, following the departure of Jorge da Silva, but has failed to help the club mount a title challenge.

Al-Nassr are sixth in the standings, some 18 points behind leaders Al Hilal, and have won just once in 2016 after claiming the league title last May.

Cannavaro's contract at the Middle Eastern club was only due to run until the end of the campaign.