Cantona rules out Marseille return

Eric Cantona has made it clear that he is not interested in a return to Marseille as the club's new sporting director.

The former France international was born in Marseille and wore the OM jersey between 1988 and 1991.

Recent reports suggested the 49-year-old could return to his former club as sporting director following a hugely underwhelming 2015-16 campaign, but Cantona has stressed a comeback to the Stade Velodrome is not an option at this stage.

"Me as sporting director at Marseille? People are making up stories. There is no truth in these claims," Cantona told France 5.

"Me and Marseille is a closed chapter. It's something from the past. It has been 20 years now.

"You do not have to do something big in order to be Marseille's saviour now. Could I be the one? I think there are plenty of others who would do a great job."

Marseille currently sit 14th in Ligue 1 with 40 points from 33 games and are on a nine-game winless streak in the French top flight.