Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler

Cape Town City have confirmed the re-appointment of Eric Tinkler as their new head coach.

The 50-year-old has come in to replace Jan Olde Riekerink after the club confirmed that the Dutchman has parted ways with the Citizens last week.

Tinkler will now reunited with the club where he lifted the Telkom Knockout Cup in his first spell with the Citizens prior to his move to SuperSport United in 2017.

The former Bafana Bafana coach will now oversee the last two games of the campaign.against Black Leopards and Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership.

'This has always been one of my favourite stadiums, I was part of the beginnings of the club, its first season and it ended up being a fantastic season,' he said.

'That will always stay in memory for a very long time. Now obviously the task has to be greater, I'm Eric Tinkler and I'm City FC.'