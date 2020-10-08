Cape Town Spurs launch new logo

Cape Town Spurs have officially launched their new logo after their application to rename the club from Ajax Cape Town was approved by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Urban Warriors announced that they have ended their 21-year partnership with Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam, which started back in 1999 by selling their stake in the club.

However, Cape Town Stars, who owns 49% of Ajax shares, reached an agreement to acquire the 51% share of the GladAfrica Championship franchise from Ajax Amsterdam with effect from 1 October.

The Cape Town-based outfit have since announced their new badge and logo on Thursday morning via their social media account.

Introducing the 𝒩𝐸𝒲 Cape Town Spurs badge. #UrbanWarriors 🔴⚪️🔱#CapeTownSpurs𝗜𝘀𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸!

'50 years of history. Rise from the ashes. Deliberately facing forward and not looking backwards any longer. The time of the Warrior has come,' the statement read.