Captain Buffon returns to Italy training

The legendary goalkeeper sat out his country's victory over England in Manaus last Saturday due to an ankle injury.

Italy's team doctor Enrico Castellacci confirmed on Monday that he was hopeful Buffon would not miss any further games in Brazil.

And the 36-year-old appears to be in line for a return in Recife on Friday, with Mattia De Sciglio, Daniele De Rossi and Andrea Barzagli also taking some part in Tuesday's session.

"Good news for Cesare Prandelli," the FIGC announced on their official website. "Buffon, De Sciglio, De Rossi and Barzagli returned from injury and are on the road to recovery."

With all four players available to coach Cesare Prandelli, Italy were able to train together as a full squad for the first time since Buffon suffered his injury last Friday.

Prandelli, though, may choose to leave the veteran out in order for him to make a full recovery as Italy have one eye on the knockout stages.