Carabao Cup final: Why Moises Caicedo wasn't sent off by VAR in Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo appeared fortunate to escape punishment after his challenge left Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch unable to continue in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

With Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai all out of Sunday's showpiece at Wembley, Liverpool were already short of bodies and Gravenberch was forced off after 28 minutes following Caicedo's challenge.

Reds fans were furious that no action was taken by referee Chris Kavanagh and VAR also opted to stick with the onfield decision.

Caicedo clattered into Gravenberch's ankle and the Dutch midfielder was forced off on a stretcher. The video assistant referee did review the incident, but it was decided there would be no retrospective punishment.

It is understood that Caicedo's challenge was seen as reckless, but not as serious foul play, and the VAR official therefore did not believe it was necessary to overturn the original call.

If a yellow card is not handed out in the first place, VAR cannot give one. Caicedo was fortunate, though, having earlier fouled Wataru Endo.

On the sidelines, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was furious with the decision and moments later, Chelsea almost took the lead through Raheem Sterling, whose effort was ruled offside.

In the second half, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk also saw an effort ruled out offside, but the Dutch defender went on to score the winner late in extra time.

On the incident involving Caicedo and Gravenberch, former Premier League referee Mike Dean said on Sky Sports: "I think he's caught his foot on his [Gravenberch's] foot."

