Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino issues Jurgen Klopp warning to referees ahead of Carabao Cup final vs Liverpool

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged the match officials for Sunday's Carabao Cup final versus Liverpool not to get caught up in the emotion of Jurgen Klopp's farewell.

Klopp announced at the end of January that he will be leaving Anfield in the summer after nine years at the Merseyside club and on Sunday, the German will have the chance to add his first piece of silverware since his decision was made public.

Asked if Liverpool or Klopp would feel extra pressure to deliver due to his summer exit, Pochettino said: "It is no pressure for him. Maybe it is people who want to celebrate with Liverpool that he is leaving.

"I think what we need to be sure is we are going to compete and be fair in every single decision. I think when we play against Liverpool in Liverpool, I think too many decisions that... not one key decision was for us.

"Two penalties were not given. Duels, 50-50, always for another colour. Always red. I want to be treated in a fair way. Of course, we are going to celebrate -- I am the first, I am going to say Liverpool is amazing, Klopp is one of the best coaches in the world.

"But I think after my last experience playing there, I think what I want in Wembley is to go there and no one feels the pressure. To play a game at the same level and the best will win, not to feel the pressure, people around or, you know? You understand what I mean.

"It is nice. Liverpool is an amazing club. I love Klopp and the way that he is, is amazing. But of course, it is his last season here, you go to compete in the same way, both teams and to give or see the things for both clubs in the same way."

Liverpool and Chelsea met in the 2022 Carabao Cup final, with the Reds prevailing 11-10 on penalties at Wembley.

Sunday's game kicks off at 3pm.

