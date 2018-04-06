Cardiff City 0 Wolves 1: Nuno's pacesetters hold on as hosts waste two late penalties

Wolves edged closer to securing promotion to the Premier League after beating second-placed Cardiff City 1-0 in Wales, somehow holding on to all three points as the hosts wasted two late penalties.

The first half was a nervy affair that Wolves just about shaded, as neither side looked eager to take risks in search of the victory.

But things looked up in terms of entertainment right from the start of the second period, as Leo Bonatini – who has not scored since December – hit the post from a tight angle.

Cardiff soon improved and began to trouble Wolves at the back, with the atmosphere becoming increasingly boisterous as the game passed the hour mark.

The home fans were silenced in the 67th minute, however, as Ruben Neves found the top corner with a sumptuous free-kick, sparking huge celebrations on the Wolves bench.

Cardiff looked certain to at least secure a share of the spoils in the second minute of stoppage time when Conor Coady fouled Anthony Pilkington in the area, only for John Ruddy to deny Gary Madine's spot-kick.

They were handed a reprieve a few moments later when Ivan Cavaleiro sent Aron Gunnarsson tumbling, but again they wasted the opportunity – Junior Hoilett seeing his effort crash against the crossbar and the full-time whistle went shortly after, sending Wolves nine points clear.

