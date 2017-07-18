Cardona signs extended Monaco deal

Monaco youngster Irvin Cardona has signed a two-year contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions running until June 2021.

The 19-year-old forward, who has been previously linked to Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Everton, made his Monaco debut during last season's 5-0 win over Metz.

Cardona will spend 2017-18 on loan at Belgian second tier club Cercle Brugge.

In May, Monaco concluded a deal to become the majority shareholder and owner of Cercle Brugge and are set to use the club as a key pillar of their youth development policy.

Cardona joins Monaco colleagues Paul Nardi, Guevin Tormin, Tristan Muyumba and Jonathan Mexique in Jose Riga's squad, with Jordy Gaspar – recently signed by Monaco after he left Lyon – also understood to be on the verge of spending the forthcoming season in Belgium.