Cardona signs extended Monaco deal
Irvin Cardona is the latest Monaco player to be loaned to satellite club Cercle Brugge after agreeing a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions.
Monaco youngster Irvin Cardona has signed a two-year contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions running until June 2021.
The 19-year-old forward, who has been previously linked to Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Everton, made his Monaco debut during last season's 5-0 win over Metz.
Cardona will spend 2017-18 on loan at Belgian second tier club Cercle Brugge.
In May, Monaco concluded a deal to become the majority shareholder and owner of Cercle Brugge and are set to use the club as a key pillar of their youth development policy.
Cardona joins Monaco colleagues Paul Nardi, Guevin Tormin, Tristan Muyumba and Jonathan Mexique in Jose Riga's squad, with Jordy Gaspar – recently signed by Monaco after he left Lyon – also understood to be on the verge of spending the forthcoming season in Belgium.
Irvin Cardona prolonge avec l'AS Monaco jusqu’en 2021 ! Il sera prêté cette saison au July 18, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.