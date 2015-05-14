Carlisle given three-year driving ban

Former Premier League footballer Clarke Carlisle has been banned from driving for three years after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Carlisle, the former Professional Footballers' Association chairman who has battled with mental health problems, admitted to failing to provide a sample to police and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on December 20 at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in March.

The ex-QPR, Leeds United, Watford and Burnley defender attempted suicide two days after the incident by throwing himself in front of a lorry on the A64 near York and spent six weeks in hospital to recover from his injuries.

Appearing back at court on Thursday, Carlisle was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £145 in costs and charges.

District judge Susan Williams is said to have told Carlisle that she had to sentence him for the risk his "erratic" driving had created in spite of his "positive contribution" through football.

The court heard in March that Carlisle's Mercedes had been seen "swerving" and "almost mounting the pavement" on Pentonville Road in London.