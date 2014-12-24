Carlisle's wife grateful for Burnley support

The former chairman of the Professional Footballers' Association is "very poorly" but "stable" in hospital after being hit by a lorry on Monday.

Burnley fans will applaud in the fifth minute of their Premier League clash with Liverpool on Boxing Day in support of their former defender Carlisle, who wore the number five shirt for the Lancashire club.

The 35-year-old's wife, Gemma, on Wednesday expressed her gratitude to Burnley, as well as fans of several other clubs he played for who have wished her husband well.

She tweeted: "I really appreciate all the kind wishes & thoughts. Clarke and I will always have Burnley in our hearts.

"Thank you each and everyone if you. I'm trying to read all messages. #blackpoolfc #qpr #watfordfc #lufc #bufc #ntfc."