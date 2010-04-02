Carlos Alberto: Brazil rely too much on Kaka

The ex-Brazil right-back also said England striker Wayne Rooney was the best player in the world.

Carlos Alberto, 65, who led his country to their 1970 triumph and scored one of the tournament's greatest goals of all time in the final, said the modern crop lacked the strength in depth that marked previous campaigns.

"In past World Cups Brazil would leave (home) with four, five, six great players - each one of them capable of winning a World Cup single-handed," he said in an interview at his home in Rio de Janeiro.

"It happened with Garrincha and Pele, then with Romario in 1994 and Ronaldo and Rivaldo in 2002. This has always happened."

Carlos Alberto said playmaker Kaka, who has been below his best since his $92 million move from AC Milan to Real Madrid last year, may have to shoulder much of the burden.

"Today Brazil are virtually dependent on Kaka and if Kaka gets injured, what is going to happen?

"We do not have any other player able to turn a World Cup match around and give the title to Brazil," said Carlos Alberto, adding that Milan's Ronaldinho should be included in coach Dunga's squad.

ROONEY THE BEST

He picked out Germany and England as potential dangers in the June 11-July 11 tournament in South Africa with Spain, Italy and South American neighbours Argentina also candidates.

"We have much to respect Germany for (in terms of) tradition. I am very glad when I see Brazilian people talking about England today because nobody talked about England before," said Carlos Alberto.

"The main thing for the English was when the federation chose Mr (Fabio) Capello to coach the team because he brought to the group Latin mentality.

"But they have a very good team and they have one player - Wayne Rooney. In my opinion today he is the best player in the world."

Carlos Alberto scored the fourth goal in Brazil's 4-1 rout of Italy in the 1970 final in Mexico City, a superb angled strike at the end of a flowing move that is widely regarded as one of the best the World Cup has seen.

"I am still happy today when people remember those days and that team, the goal I scored, the moment I got the cup. I get extremely happy when I see people in Brazil, everybody with no exception addressing me as 'captain'," he said.

"Nobody calls me by my name in Brazil - it is always 'captain'."

