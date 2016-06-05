Carlos backs Ronaldo for Euro 2016 glory

Roberto Carlos is backing Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon D'Or at Euro 2016 and be crowned the world's best player once again.

The former Brazil defender believes the Portugal forward will be the top player at the tournament, even if he cannot fire his country to glory in France.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will win the Ballon D'Or, even if he doesn't win the Euros," he said after the Corazon Classic Match at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Carlos, 43, has also tipped Ronaldo to reclaim the FIFA Ballon d'Or, which was last won by Barcelona's Lionel Messi in January, after starring for Real Madrid in the Champions League this season.

The 31-year-old hit the winning penalty in the final for Real against rivals Atletico Madrid after they played out a 1-1 draw at the San Siro in Milan.

"Messi is a good player, but winning the Champions League counts for a lot," Carlos said.

"The best player in the world decided the competition. I think he'll be the best in the world again."

Carlos also expects Messi's Barca team-mate Neymar to win the FIFA Ballon d'Or one day.

"He must keep doing what he's doing and he'll be the best someday," the former Real left-back said.

Neymar is missing the Copa America Centenario to play at the upcoming Rio de Janeiro Olympics for Brazil, but Carlos admitted he isn't a big fan of the championships.

"I don't like the Copa America," he said. "The players are so tired and they can get injured."

Carlos rolled back the years on Sunday night as he helped a team of Real Madrid legends defeat an Ajax legends side 3-1 in the Corazon Classic Match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Luis Figo, Steve McManaman and Emilio Butragueno were on target for the home side after Ajax took a 14th minute lead through a Clarence Seedorf own goal.

Other stars who turned out for Real included Raul, Guti and Michel Salgado, while Edwin Van der Sar and Marc Overmars were among the players who played for the Dutch side.