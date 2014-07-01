Carragher claims Robben was a Liverpool target
Arjen Robben was a transfer target for Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers a year ago, former defender Jamie Carragher has revealed.
The Dutch winger is currently shining for his contry at the FIFA World Cup, with three goals to his name as the Netherlands have made the quarter-finals, where they will face Costa Rica.
Robben headed to Brazil on the back of a stunning season with Bayern Munich in which he scored 21 goals in all competitions as the Bavarians secured a record-breaking Bundesliga title.
However, Carragher has claimed the 30-year-old was a key Anfield target ahead of Bayern's UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund in May 2013 - a 2-1 result sealed by Robben.
He told the Daily Mail: "Brendan Rodgers tried to sign him for Liverpool before the 2013 Champions League final.
"He wasn't a regular for Bayern then but he scored the winner at Wembley against Borussia Dortmund and has since gone from strength to strength.
"Liverpool have not had a world class wide man since John Barnes."
Having missed out on their man a year ago, Liverpool are expected to finalise the signing of Adam Lallana from Southampton - joining Rickie Lambert in swapping the south coast for Merseyside.
