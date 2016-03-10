Carragher: I still can't believe Liverpool signed Balotelli

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is still in shock the Premier League club signed Mario Balotelli in 2014.

Balotelli, 25, joined Liverpool from AC Milan for £16million as the Merseyside club looked to find a replacement for Luis Suarez.

However, despite his previous exploits in England with Manchester City, Balotelli's time at Anfield was unsuccessful - scoring just once in 16 league appearances.

The Italian international has since been sent out on loan to Milan and remains on Liverpool's books.

When asked by Daily Mail readers who he thought was the worst player Liverpool signed while he was at the club, Carragher said: "I can't believe we signed Mario Balotelli!

"The thing with Balotelli is everyone always says it's the off-the-field antics, but I wouldn't care if he was doing it on the pitch.

"People tell me he's got talent but I can't remember him having a good game.

"I'm praying with all the money in the Chinese Super League that someone is going to buy him after his loan. I don't think anyone in the Premier League will take him.

Carragher also picked out El Hadji Diouf and Alberto Aquilani as other transfer blunders.

"El Hadji Diouf has got to be up there," he said. "Alberto Aquilani would have to be up there as well. We spent a lot of money on him. He was signed injured, he left injured and I can't remember him not being injured."