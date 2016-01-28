Carrick set to return for United, Darmian out

Manchester United could be boosted by the return of Michael Carrick for Friday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Derby County, but full-back Matteo Darmian misses out.

England midfielder Carrick has not played since coming on as a late substitute in the 2-1 win against Swansea City at the start of January, a match which marked his 400th United appearance, due to an unspecified injury.

However, the former Tottenham star may feature at the iPro Stadium on Friday, although he is not expected to play a full 90 minutes.

"It is very good that he is coming back," manager Louis van Gaal said.

Van Gaal also confirmed Darmian will not be available. The right-back suffered a head injury in last weekend's 1-0 defeat at home to Southampton but his injury is not considered serious.

Defender Phil Jones (foot) and midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger (knee) remain absent and Van Gaal refused to put a timescale on their return.

"I cannot say [if they are close]," he added. "Every time I make a remark about injuries it is always difficult because injuries have developments and you have to wait and see."