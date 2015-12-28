Carrick: We are trying for Van Gaal

Manchester United vice-captain Michael Carrick has hit out at critics suggesting the players are no longer trying to play for manager Louis van Gaal.

Carrick played 90 minutes as United put in another dire performance against Stoke City on Boxing Day, eventually losing 2-0.

The loss was United's fourth in a row, a streak that the club has not endured since 1961, but Carrick said the players are still doing their best for Van Gaal.

"It is a bit disrespectful when people say the lads aren't trying for the manager," Carrick said.

"That hurts us - it's not the type of people we are.

"We haven't won games and it is fair enough if people criticise things that have gone wrong on the pitch.

"It is a horrible run, and it is a horrible feeling. It hurts badly.

"The run we've been on is just not good enough. We can't hide from it, we're not going to hide from it. That is how it is and we all need to be better."

United will look to redeem themselves when they face Chelsea at Old Trafford on Monday.