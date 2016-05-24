Carrico receives four-game ban for homophobic slur

Sevilla defender Daniel Carrico has received a four-game ban after being found guilty of directing a homophobic slur towards referee Carlos del Cerro Grande during the Copa del Rey final.

Carrico was sent off in the closing stages of Sevilla's 2-0 defeat to Barcelona after extra time in Sunday's decider at the Vicente Calderon in Madrid.

The one-time Portugal international received a yellow card for fouling Barcelona's Lionel Messi, before directing a homophobic slur in Del Cerro Grande's direction.

The referee then proceeded to show Carrico a red card before Barcelona went on to score their second goal of the night through Neymar to seal back-to-back domestic doubles.

The competition judge of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) sentenced Carrico to a four-game ban, keeping him out of next season's Spanish Super Cup against Barca and then Sevilla's next two Copa del Rey fixtures.

Carrico's team-mate Ever Banega and Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano, who were also sent off in the final, both received one-game suspensions.

Meanwhile, for the accumulation of yellow cards in the competition, Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Adil Rami and Grzegorz Krychowiak (Sevilla) were also given one-game bans.