Carroll 'feeling great' after returning to fitness

The England striker netted his second goal of the season in the 2-1 win over Sunderland on Monday, and Carroll is relishing being back in action after a frustrating term with injuries.

A foot injury kept the 25-year-old out until January but since his return he has made nine appearances in the league, with his other goal coming against Stoke in mid-March.

Victory on Monday lifted West Ham into 11th place in the Premier League and Carroll is now looking forward to the final weeks of the season given that his injury nightmare is finally behind him.

"I'm feeling really good," he told the club's official website. "I've had three 90 minutes in a week, so I couldn't be any fitter to be honest.

"It has been a tough season for me, not being fit, but now I've got a couple of goals, a couple of assists and I'm feeling great."

Carroll showed his aerial prowess to head home his ninth-minute opener at the Stadium of Light, with Mohamed Diame securing the victory early in the second half.