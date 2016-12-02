Carroll to make West Ham return against Arsenal

West Ham striker Andy Carroll is in line to make his first appearance since August when his side take on Arsenal at Upton Park this weekend.

Manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed the 27-year-old will be available to appear from the bench against the Gunners having recovered from his knee injury.

Carroll scored a brilliant hat-trick in West Ham's 3-3 home draw against Arsenal last season and Bilic is hoping for more of the same as the hosts side bid to end a five-match winless run in all competitions.

"Andy Carroll will be in the squad," Bilic – whose side lost 4-1 to Manchester United in the EFL Cup in midweek – said ahead of Saturday's match.

"He is not ready to play 90 minutes but he is ready to make an impact.

"He played a great game against Arsenal last season and had one of the best 45 minutes last season. That is what he is capable of."

Aaron Cresswell and Michail Antonio (both groin) are out, with Bilic hoping they will be fit to play Liverpool on December 11, but Andre Ayew (knock) is back in training.

Bilic continued: "The injuries to Aaron Cresswell and Michail Antonio are not bad and they should be ready for the game against Liverpool.

"Andre Ayew is back training and should be in the squad again.

"We were disappointed to lose [against Manchester United in the EFL Cup] on Wednesday, but we have a massive game on Saturday and we know what have to do to get a positive result."

Despite their winless run, Bilic has been heartened by a sequence of four matches without defeat at home.

"It helps for us to train at the London Stadium and our performances are now improving like they should be," he said.