Carvajal furious at missing Euro 2016

Dani Carvajal was left furious at the news that he will miss Euro 2016 as a result of an injury picked up in the Champions League final.

The 24-year-old sustained a muscle injury in Real Madrid's clash with Atletico Madrid at San Siro and has been replaced by Hector Bellerin in Vicente del Bosque's Spain squad.

And the full-back admits that it feels as though his hard work to force his way into the national team reckoning has all been for nothing.

"After the last call-up when I was left out, I worked a lot to be on the preliminary list, and now look. I've got a lot of suppressed anger," he told Cadena COPE's El Partido de las 12.

"You fight for two years to try to be in the group and I've been let down by bad luck.

"I spent two weeks with a little discomfort while preparing for the final, and in the first 15 minutes I noticed some pain. I kept going until the break and when the second half started, I couldn't any more.

"At the time, the physios told me 'if you notice anything else, come off' but they know that I'd have to be really f***** not to play.

"I had many feelings. I was so excited because I'd given everything and was proud because I did everything possible to help the team, but I couldn't. be selfish.

"Knowing that I'd been booked, I was facing Yannick Carrasco and couldn't play at 100 per cent, I decided to ask to come off.

"It was a disappointment and a little bittersweet for me, but at least the team won, and that's the most important thing."