Carvajal would sign Koke for Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal says he would sign his friend Koke from Atletico Madrid if he controlled the Real Madrid transfer budget.

Madrid face their arch-rivals after the international break and Carvajal singled out a fellow Spain international as a player he would like to see make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I would sign Koke from Atletico," Carvajal told Cadena SER.

"He is a tremendous player. He does well wherever you play him.

"He is the type of player who can dictate play and keeps on running the entire game. I think he is a very interesting player.

"Plus he is a good friend of mine as well."

Carvajal has thrived at Madrid under Zinedine Zidane - despite the arrival of Danilo from Porto in 2015 for a transfer fee in the region of €30 million - and the right-back has been impressed by some of the tough selection choices made by the former France star.

"Zidane and Madrid are being fair to all players," Carvajal added.

"I think Zidane has made some brave decisions, like benching James [Rodriguez] and Isco for the good of the team.

"He is a cautious and quiet man. But we have also seen him angry."