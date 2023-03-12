Casemiro has received as many red cards at Manchester United as he had at Real Madrid

Casemiro has now been sent off as many times at Manchester United as he was in his entire career at Real Madrid.

The Brazil midfielder was shown the red card after 34 minutes of United's Premier League game against Southampton at Old Trafford on Sunday following a reckless challenge on Saints attacker Carlos Alcaraz.

Although the play was definitely dangerous, the 31-year-old could perhaps consider himself slightly unlucky as his boot flew off the ball and then took out Alcaraz. He was initally shown a yellow card, but that was changed to red after a VAR check.

It was Casemiro's second straight red card in his short time at Manchester United, having already been dismissed n the game against Crystal Palace earlier this year.

Casemiro was sent off just twice in 336 appearances for Real Madrid and both of those were for second bookable offences.

In his 10 years at the Santiago Bernabeu, he never saw a straight red card, despite the fact that there are many more dismissals in LaLiga than in the Premier League.

At United, he has now been sent off twice in 37 games and as it is his second straight red, he is set for a four-match ban.

That will see him miss the trips to Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, plus the home games against Brentford and Everton.

Following his dismissal against Southampton, Casemiro in tears and had to be consoled by team-mates before leaving the pitch.