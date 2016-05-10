Casillas: Every Madrid player deserves a send-off like Arbeloa
Iker Casillas took a swipe at former club Real Madrid after watching Alvaro Arbeloa's send-off from the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.
Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas insists every player at the La Liga club deserves a send-off like the one given to Alvaro Arbeloa.
Arbeloa is set to depart Madrid at the end of the season after a seven-year spell, helping the Spanish giants to domestic and European success along the way.
The 33-year-old was treated to a huge reception from the Santiago Bernabeu faithful and a warm send-off from his team-mates after their 3-2 win over Valencia on Sunday.
The send-off was a stark contrast to that of Casillas', who was given just a news conference to say goodbye after his 25-year stint at the club came to an end last season.
"Every player that plays at Real Madrid deserves these kind of goodbyes, with their team-mates, with the fans," Casillas said in a video posted on Facebook, taking a thinly-veiled dig at his former club in the process.
"I'm grateful for everything he has given the team and I wish him all the best ahead of this new chapter in his life.
"Alvaro was a product of the youth academy and had to go elsewhere to prove he had the necessary quality to return and play for Real Madrid."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.