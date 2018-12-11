Casillas reaches 100 Champions League wins

Iker Casillas has followed Cristiano Ronaldo into the Champions League history books by recording his 100th victory in the competition.

Casillas was beaten twice as Porto ended their Group D campaign away to Galatasaray, Sergio Conceicao's men running out 3-2 winners in Istanbul.

It means the veteran goalkeeper is only the second player in Champions League history to win 100 games, joining former Real Madrid team-mate Ronaldo in reaching the landmark.

Casillas, who joined Porto in 2015, won the Champions League title three times during a hugely successful spell at Madrid.