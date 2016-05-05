Casillas rules out Miami switch

Iker Casillas has rubbished reports he is set to leave Porto and become the latest high-profile name to move to the United States.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper had been linked with a move from Europe, with Miami named as a possible destination.

Casillas has established himself as first choice in the league for Porto after leaving Madrid at the end of the 2014-15 campaign, but the 34-year-old was unable to help them claim the Primeira Liga title.

Speculation had suggested he could follow the likes of Andrea Pirlo, David Villa and Steven Gerrard to the US, but he is keen to remain with Porto.

"I'm not going to Miami," he is reported as saying by AS. "I'm very happy here, everyone has really welcomed me.

"Obviously I would have liked to have played in all competitions [Casillas was not used in the domestic cups], but rotation is important for everyone. The team has changed several players.

"It is clear that we wanted to do the right thing [this season] but next season we will try to do our best, consolidate and not just promise, but to win titles."

Casillas' illustrious career has seen him lift five Liga titles, two Copa del Rey's, three Champions League crowns, win a World Cup and two European Championships.