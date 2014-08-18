Casillas to start against Atletico in Supercopa
Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Iker Casillas will start for Real Madrid in Tuesday's Supercopa de Espana clash with Atletico Madrid.
The identity of Real's number-one goalkeeper for the upcoming campaign has been a hotly debated topic in pre-season, with Costa Rica international Keylor Navas arriving from Levante for a reported €10 million fee earlier this month.
Diego Lopez, who was Real's first choice in La Liga last term, subsequently departed for Milan leaving a direct battle between club stalwart Casillas and Navas for a starting berth.
Head coach Ancelotti plumped for Casillas in Real's 2-0 UEFA Super Cup victory over Sevilla last week and the Spain international will also start against La Liga holders Atletico in Tuesday's first-leg tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.
"I have not decided the starting line-up yet, but Casillas will be a starter tomorrow," Ancelotti said at his pre-match news conference.
"There could be changes in goal in Friday's game [for the return leg]."
Ancelotti also faced questions on the future of Angel di Maria, who has once more been linked with a move to Premier League side Manchester United.
However, the Italian refused to be drawn on the issue, adding: "I will not go into the subject of Di Maria. [He] is ready for tomorrow's game."
