Castan cleared for Roma return

Roma defender Leandro Castan has been given the all-clear to resume playing after months out recovering from brain surgery.

In December, the Brazil international underwent a successful operation to remove a cavernoma - a cluster of abnormal blood vessels in his brain - after suffering acute dizziness.

Castan was slowly reintegrated back into training towards the end of the 2014-15 Serie A campaign, resuming light work in April in the hope of making a first-team comeback.

And the 28-year-old could be back in time for next season after receiving more positive news from the medical team treating him.

"I'm just calling to tell you this is one of the happiest days of my life: I've been given the all-clear to play again," Castan told Roma Radio on Friday.

"I'd like to say a big thank you to everyone who's offered me their support in this period. Now I need to get my head down and work hard every day so that I can find my best form again.

"I can't wait to get back out there after sitting on the sidelines for eight months.

"I'll take four days' holiday now, but only because my daughter is due next week, then I'll knuckle down again.

"I want to train with the other guys when they come back and be 100 per cent for the start of the season."