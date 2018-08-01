Castan pens emotional farewell after leaving Roma

Leandro Castan posted an emotional farewell to Roma fans after calling time on his stint with the Serie A club, telling the Giallorossi faithful to "never give up".

Castan joined Roma in 2012, impressing in defence during his first two seasons at the Stadio Olimpico, but his career stalled in 2014 when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

After missing the majority of the 2014-15 season as he underwent extensive treatment, Castan returned to action in 2015-16, before spending much of the following two campaigns out on loan at Torino and Cagliari respectively.

The 31-year-old has now brought the curtain down on his Roma spell, issuing a message of thanks to the club's fans, who he believes should follow the example he set during his recovery.

"The day has come where we say goodbye, today ends a six-year spell with Roma," Castan wrote.

"I arrived here as a kid full of dreams; a first season that was so-so but saw me make my debut for Brazil, a second where I thought we would realise the biggest dream, the title, only to face an opponent [Juventus] difficult to stop.

"Nevertheless, I went on holiday that summer with the thought that the third season would be the one - I felt in the form of my life and was sure that we would win it all.

"Unfortunately it was then that I was faced with a challenge I never even dreamed of. Only myself and my family know just how tough and how long that battle was, the proudest victory of my career.

"Over time I lost my place at Roma, but I will forever be grateful to everyone there. I did not manage to win a trophy with you but I hope I gave you an important lesson - to never give up, never ever give up!

"It does not matter how often or how badly you get beaten, how difficult it seems, never give up! I still have not given up and will never give up!"