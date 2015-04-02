Castan poised to return to training with Roma

In December the Brazil international underwent a successful procedure to remove a cavernoma - a cluster of abnormal blood vessels in his brain - after suffering from acute dizziness.

A statement on Roma's official website confirmed that the 28-year-old received positive news from a check-up on Thursday and that his workload in training will be increased gradually.

"Leandro Castan had a check-up earlier today that showed he is recovering very well following his operation," the statement read.

"The player will begin training again and will gradually start to head the ball and increase his workload."

Castan has made 75 appearances for Roma since joining the Serie A outfit from Brazilian club Corinthians in 2012.