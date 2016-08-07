Castro backs Sevilla to shock Real Madrid and Barcelona

Sevilla chairman Jose Castro has backed Jorge Sampaoli to mastermind two stunning Super Cup victories over Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Europa League holders face Zinedine Zidane's side in Trondheim for the UEFA Super Cup on Tuesday, looking avoid a third consecutive defeat in the competition after losses to Madrid and Barca on their last two appearances.

On Friday, they meet LaLiga winners Barca in the first leg of the Supercopa de Espana, where they will look to avenge their 2-0 Copa del Rey final defeat to Luis Enrique's side in May.

The meetings offer Sampaoli his first shot at silverware since he replaced Unai Emery as head coach in June, and Castro says everyone at the club is relishing the prospect of springing a shock on Spain's biggest two clubs.

"We're incredibly excited. It's a difficult opponent but we're going to try to claim both titles based on our play, our courage and our passion," he said.

"The team has great potential. We'll see Sampaoli's system, which is risky, but we're always risky. It's a sign of this Sevilla."

Madrid head into the UEFA Super Cup without a number of key players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Pepe, while Karim Benzema is battling to be fully fit.

Castro, however, believes Zinedine Zidane boasts a squad of sufficient quality to make those losses count for little.

"Madrid have some absentees but they have other very good players to replace them," he added.

"There are players for us who won't be ready in time for the final. But it's a very important title for us."