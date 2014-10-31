Cavani admits he's unsure over PSG future

The Uruguay international arrived in the French capital from Napoli in 2013, but grew frustrated with being played out of position by Laurent Blanc last season.

Cavani, who has started 10 of 11 Ligue 1 fixtures this term, has since insisted he is happy to remain at PSG, but concedes a Parc des Princes exit is not out of the question.

"I do not know what is going to happen, nobody else can tell," he told La Parisien. "But I have a contract and the most important thing is that I am here today and that we win titles with Paris."

Cavani was linked with a move to England during the close season, with Arsenal among the clubs rumoured to be interested, but the 27-year-old has written off those stories as baseless speculation.

"I do not think I made ​​a declaration in that sense or even that the President (Nasser) Al-Khelaifi did," he added. "All of this is just rumours which appear in football.

"Like when I went to Napoli or PSG. Each time, a lot of things are said."