Cavani bullish over Uruguay chances

The South American nation, who are ranked fifth in the world, have high hopes of making an impact at the upcoming tournament, particularly given the firepower that they possess.

Paris-Saint Germain forward Cavani and Liverpool frontman Luis Suarez will be one of the most formidable strike pairings in the finals, with Oscar Tabarez's men set to face Costa Rica, England and Italy in Group D.

Cavani feels that having a strong contingent of Uruguay players who ply their trade in Europe should stand them in good stead to face Roy Hodgson's side and the Italians.

He told Perform: "I think we have players that know that level of football, that have played and play at the top level and have had experience in England.

"Nowadays our national team has a good experience with people that play at the European and world-class level and our team doesn't feel less than any other.

"Our national team goes onto the field looking to win not as sometimes (in the past) when maybe we were waiting for our rivals to make a mistake.

"That's why Uruguay is recognised around the world, because with our small population we have provided so many good players to create a competitive national team that at the moment to play against England, Italy or any other national team goes out to win.

"The goal for us is to win; so it will be difficult against England or any other game that we will have to play during the World Cup.

"They are machines. I think that the English, Italian and German football teams have some kind of mentality and that's why I call them machines. Because they have good tactics, the mentality that they have, they're cool under pressure and that's why they have (had) one of the strongest leagues in the world for decades.

"For us (to play England) will be something great for what England represents around the world for the kind of players they have; but we have some players that are playing at that level that are playing in England and they have the same characteristics because to play there you have to have the same style if not they will overcome you."

Cavani is determined to make an impact on the biggest stage of all and show why Uruguay head into the tournament full of optimism.

He added: "There is nothing nicer than playing in a World Cup against France, England or Spain. There is nothing nicer than instead of playing a friendly you can play a game where if you win you can make history.

"For me those are emotions that I will keep my entire life so I will think about it in the right moment.

"Meanwhile, I have to think what I am doing in Paris and eventually we will think about Costa Rica and in the games against England and Italy where we hope we can make history, leaving us nice World Cup memories."