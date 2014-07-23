Cavani keen to continue with PSG next season

Much has been made of the Uruguay international's reported unhappiness in the French capital after a debut season spent predominantly on the right wing as he played second fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The former Napoli talisman was still able to find the net 25 times in his maiden year at the Parc des Princes as PSG retained the top-flight title and won the Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions.

However, the 27-year-old has been repeatedly linked with a move away from PSG, with Manchester United said to be the leading contenders for his signature.

Cavani has now attempted to quell rumours of an impending switch, insisting that he is happy at PSG, but he remains unsure whether he will be with Laurent Blanc's men come the end of the transfer window.

He told Ovacion Digital: "I feel good at Paris and I count on staying, but considering how this window has gone thus far, nobody really knows.

"The idea was for me to stay in Paris and the owner of the club thinks the same."

Blanc's decision to shift Cavani out wide was a consistent topic of debate throughout last season, and the ex-Palermo man revealed that he has held positive discussions with the former France boss in regards to a potential tactical switch.

Cavani added: "We talked before the end of the year and I think for this season there will be a new formation."