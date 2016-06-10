Cavani rues miss following Uruguay elimination

Edinson Cavani's glaring 89th-minute miss in Uruguay's 1-0 defeat to Venezuela saw them tumble out of the Copa America Centenario and the striker described it as "one of the worst moments" in his career

Cavani worked the ball into space inside the box in the closing stages of the Group C clash at Lincoln Financial Field.

However, the Paris Saint-Germain forward curled his shot wide of the upright, with Mexico's victory over Jamaica later in the evening resulting in Uruguay's elimination.

Cavani was demoralised by the miss, but called for Uruguay to pick themselves up ahead of the resumption of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

"I'll tell you it's one of the worst moments in my career. Thinking about it after the game, it was one of the few moments that really filled me with sadness," he said.

"The truth is it hit me very hard, thinking about that miss with just a few minutes left in the match, that could have given us a chance and some life for the rest of the tournament.

"I have to move on, I have to move forward. It's part of life, not just football, and I think this group is prepared to move forward and ready to keep showing it's a family and not just a football team."