Cavani snubs Premier League interest

Cavani, who is poised to replace the banned Luis Suarez in Uruguay's attack for their World Cup semi-final with the Netherlands in Cape Town on Tuesday, has been the subject of transfer speculation linking him with Harry Redknapp's Spurs.

But the 23-year-old has revealed he would rather secure a move to one of Serie A's giants than move abroad to England, despite Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini hoping to cash in on his prized asset by selling him to a Premier League club.

"If I had to go away from Palermo I'd still continue to play in Serie A," he told Tuttosport.

"I know that Zamparini sees me in England, but I want to stay in Italy."

Cavani's heart appears to set on a move to Inter Milan, with the versatile forward being quoted in the Daily Mail as saying, prior to the World Cup: "As a player I have two dreams: to do well at the World Cup and to wear the shirt of Inter Milan.

"It would be nice to stay in Italy fighting for the Scudetto and the Champions League with the Nerazzurri."

Zamparini recently claimed that Spurs had made a £28.4 million double-bid for Cavani and his team-mate Simon Kjaer, but the Danish defender is expected to seal a deal with Steve McClaren's Wolfsburg in the coming days.

Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli are thought to be leading the chase for the Uruguayan star with Spurs also believed to be in the hunt for AC Milan's out-of-favour Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

By James Martini

