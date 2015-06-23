Cavani's agent quashes Milan link

Edinson Cavani's agent has dismissed speculation linking his client with a move to Milan.

Cavani - on Copa America duty with Uruguay in Chile - helped Paris Saint-Germain to a third consecutive Ligue 1 title and a domestic treble last term, but that has not stopped persistent rumours of an exit.

A return to Italy, where he made his name for Palermo and Napoli prior to joining PSG in a big-money deal two years ago, has been touted, with Milan a possible destination.

But those rumours were quashed by Claudio Anellucci, who told Calciomercato: "I can't see any clubs in Italy who could pay the necessary figures for a player of the calibre of Cavani.

"Besides, Edinson was very clear about his future, he's happy in Paris and intends to stay at PSG. There's nothing more to add."

Cavani scored 31 goals in 53 matches in all competitions for PSG last season.