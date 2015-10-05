Cazorla: Arsenal's changed mentality made the difference

Santi Cazorla has voiced his delight with Arsenal's 3-0 Premier League win over Manchester United and feels it was crucial that they changed their mentality and believed in themselves again after the surprise loss in the Champions League versus Olympiacos last week.

A brace from Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil's goal saw Arsene Wenger's men grab a three-goal lead within the opening 20 minutes and they were never really troubled in the remainder of the game.

Sunday's victory at the Emirates saw Arsenal climb to second spot in the table to within two points from Manchester City, leapfrogging United in the process.

"We needed to believe after the loss against Olympiacos. We needed to change the mentality and the team was very compact and focused for the game against a big team," Cazorla told the official Arsenal website.

"This is the most important thing for the team. It was very important for us. Together we played very well. Three points is very important for us and we need to keep at the same level in the next game.

"We need to play together and in the first half we did very well and this is vital for us. United have very good players with [Michael] Carrick, [Juan] Mata and [Wayne] Rooney."