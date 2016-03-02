Cazorla contradicts Wenger over April return

Santi Cazorla has contradicted claims by Arsene Wenger that he may struggle to make his Arsenal comeback in early April.

The Spanish midfielder has not featured for the Gunners since rupturing his lateral collateral ligament against Norwich City in November, the 31-year-old needing surgery to fix the knee problem.

On Tuesday Wenger suggested Cazorla had suffered a reaction in his Achilles during his rehabilitation and could struggle to be fit for April.

However, Cazorla is confident he will be ready to aid Arsenal's Premier League title push, taking to Twitter to set the record straight.

Surprised by the piece of news appeared in press, deadlines are going as planned. I will be ready on 1st April. March 2, 2016

He posted: "Surprised by the piece of news appeared in press, deadlines are going as planned. I will be ready on 1st April. #workinghard."