Cazorla: No regrets over failed Real, Barca moves
Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla insists he has no regrets that a move to either Barcelona or Real Madrid has never materialised.
The Spain international joined Arsene Wenger's side from Malaga in August 2012 and soon became a firm favourite with Arsenal fans.
Cazorla revealed that he held talks with Real over a move to the Bernabeu before he joined the London club and admitted he would have been living the dream if a switch to the Spanish giants had gone through.
The playmaker would also have relished a move to Barca, but believes it was not meant to be.
He told RMC: "Those two clubs are monuments of Spanish football. They make all players dream. I had contact with Madrid a few years ago, but it didn't come off.
"Several times, destiny has meant that I haven't been able to join one of those two clubs. But my career has just happened like that, and I don't regret anything."
Cazorla will be aiming to inspire Arsenal to a victory over Manchester United on Wednesday that would move them back to the top of the Premier League.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.