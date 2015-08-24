Cech pleased to make amends

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech revelled in a strong performance as he helped the Londoners to a goalless Premier League draw at home to Liverpool.

Cech redeemed himself after his disappointing Emirates Stadium debut on the opening weekend, making a string of a quality saves to thwart Philippe Coutinho and Christian Benteke in the first half on Monday.

Czech Republic international Cech produced an outstanding finger-tip stop to push Coutinho's effort against the crossbar, while he was on hand to deny Benteke.

Cech, who was at fault for both goals in the 2-0 loss to West Ham, was asked how pleasing it was to play so well after his miserable home bow and told Sky Sports: "The first game it was the opposite of this. When you start at new club you want to start well and that didn't happen against West Ham.

"I went back to work after the West ham game and needed to get ready. Today I was always in the right place.

"It was hard to believe there were no goals after all the chances."

Arsenal have now failed to score in their opening two league matches at home for the first time since 1979 after Aaron Ramsey's first-half goal was controversially ruled out for offside.

"I still believe we have players with a lot of quality and young players with quality, I believe we have the potential to do well," Cech said of Arsenal, who are already five points behind of Manchester City.

"There are 35 more games to be played and plenty of points to win. We can put together a run and only time will tell what will happen."