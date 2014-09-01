Cech refuses to rule out move from Chelsea

The 32-year-old keeper, who has been at Chelsea for over a decade, has found himself second choice to Courtois this season following the Belgian's return from Atletico Madrid, where he spent three years on loan.

Despite insisting that he has no pressing desire to leave with two years still remaining on his deal, Cech did concede that a transfer was a possibility.

"I've been at the club for 10 years, the situation is now new to me," he told sport.cz while on international duty with Czech Republic.

"The three opening matches I could not play for the team. I have no reason to panic, pack up and leave.

"I am a Chelsea player, where I have two more years of contract.

"In football, nothing can be predicted in advance, nothing is ever perfect.

"A lot of players go on representative duty, yet still many transfer clubs.

"The offer would have to be right for everyone. I do not exclude anything [or] know the answer."

Much had been made of the tussle between Cech and Courtois for the number one jersey, with the latter getting the nod for the opening-game triumph at Burnley.

He was retained for the Leicester City game and kept a clean sheet before conceding three times in Chelsea's nine-goal thriller against Everton on Sunday.

Cech, who signed from Rennes in 2004, is sixth in the club's list of all-time appearance makers.