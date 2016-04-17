Cech rues dropped points against Palace

Petr Cech rued a momentary lapse in concentration from Arsenal as they let two points slip away from them against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Arsenal had controlled proceedings at Emirates Stadium and appeared on course to move back above Manchester City in the Premier League table thanks to Alexis Sanchez's third goal in as many games.

However, the Gunners remain in fourth place – level on points with City – after Yannick Bolasie fired an 81st-minute leveller beyond Cech.

"We had chances to score the second goal but didn't find the net," goalkeeper Cech told Sky Sports.

"They managed to get a few counter attacks [late on], we knew they were dangerous and unfortunately they managed to find a goal.

"We should have seen the game off and it's two dropped points.

"We need to win all the remaining games and we will see what will be the outcome of it."