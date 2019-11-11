Celtic boss Lennon will use international break to take stock

Neil Lennon will appraise Celtic’s season during the international break after the champions stayed top of the Ladbrokes Premiership with a 2-0 win over Motherwell.

Returning from a victory at Lazio on Thursday night which saw Celtic qualify for the last-32 of the Europa League with two Group E fixtures remaining, the Hoops were keen to finish off this block of fixtures on Sunday with a win.

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring in the 19th minute and Well defender Richard Tait put through his own goal in the 54th minute to leave Lennon’s men ahead of Rangers in the table by one goal scored.

“It’s good to take stock,” said the Hoops boss. “It’s not ideal, because you are then coming back to another concertinaed run of games.

“But you try and maximise the break and have a look at things we can improve on.

“But in the main I’m absolutely delighted with the consistency and quality of performance.

“It has been fantastic.

“It’s been a great week and a great few weeks for us.

“That’s eight straight wins in all competitions now, so I can’t ask for anymore.

“Some of the football they are playing, the fluidity of the team and the confidence has been fantastic.

“Now we take stock and I think some of them need the break because it’s been a really heavy load of games.

“Hopefully the international boys go away and are successful but come back fit and healthy.”