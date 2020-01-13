Celtic closing in on Klimala capture

Polish striker Patryk Klimala has arrived at Parkhead to complete his move to Celtic.

The 21-year-old is reportedly set to sign a four-and-a-half-year deal to join Neil Lennon’s side for a fee of £3.5million.

Asked by STV before going into Celtic Park on Monday morning as to how he felt, Klimala said: “Good thanks. Yes, it is exciting”.

The former Poland youth international has scored seven goals in 17 appearances for Polish Ekstraklasa side Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Lennon has moved to bolster his squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Scott Sinclair has joined Preston while fellow winger Lewis Morgan could be set for a move to Inter Miami.