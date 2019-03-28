Celtic defender Toljan relishing challenge of Old Firm derby

Celtic defender Jeremy Toljan is relishing the prospect of the Old Firm derby against Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday.

The 24-year-old German joined the Parkhead club during the January transfer window on a six-month loan deal from Borussia Dortmund.

Toljan has played in several high-profile matches for the Hoops including home and away games against Valencia in the Europa league but is expecting something more raucous when the Light Blues visit in the Ladbrokes Premiership trying to claw back a 10-point deficit against the league leaders.

“Before I came to Celtic, I was very aware of the Celtic versus Rangers fixture,” Toljan told the club’s official website.

“This game is talked about and discussed and analysed all over the world.

“Everyone knows it’s one of the biggest derbies in club football, and it’s a highlight for me to be part of.

“I really can’t wait to feel the atmosphere, especially at home, I think that will be great.

“Hopefully we can win this game, no matter if I start or not, and hopefully extend our lead at the top of the table to 13 points.

“The gap at the top certainly helps. You can go into the game very comfortable, but even though we don’t need to win, we want to win and we want to win convincingly, that’s for sure.

“Our league lead allows us to go into the game with a little more comfort, and allows us to play our game, especially at home.”