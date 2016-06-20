Celtic to face Flora Tallinn or Lincoln in Rodgers' first game

Celtic have been drawn to face either Flora Tallinn or Lincoln Red Imps in the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

New manager Brendan Rodgers' first competitive game in charge will see Celtic play either the champions of Estonia or Gibraltar, depending on who progresses through their first qualification round tie.

The first leg of the Scottish champions' match will take place on July 12 or 13, with the return game one week later.

If Rodgers is to lead Celtic into the Champions League group stage, this will be the first of three ties they must win.

Celtic failed to reach the group stage in each of the last two seasons under former boss Ronny Deila.

Elsewhere, BATE Borisov will play SJK, the champions of Finland, while Copenhagen take on Northern Irish outfit Crusaders.

Legia Warsaw take on Zrinjski Mostar of Bosnia-Herzegovina and APOEL will play either The New Saints of Wales or Tre Penne of San Marino.



First qualifying round draw (Matches played 28/29 June and 5/6 July):

Flora Tallinn (EST) v Lincoln (GIB)

The New Saints FC (WAL) v Tre Penne (SMR)

Valletta (MLT) v B36 Torshavn (FRO)

Santa Coloma (AND) v Alashkert (ARM)



Second qualifying round draw (Matches played 12/13 and 19/20 July):

Qarabag (AZE) v F91 Dudelange (LUX)

Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR) v Sheriff (MDA)

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN) v Trencin (SVK)

Salzburg (AUT) v Liepaja (LVA)

Vardar (MKD) v Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

The New Saints FC (WAL)/Tre Penne (SMR) v APOEL (CYP)

Zrinjski (BIH) v Legia Warsaw(POL)

Ludogorets (BUL) v Mladost Podgorica (MNE)

Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO) v Santa Coloma (AND)/Alashkert (ARM)

Zalgiris Vilnius (LTU) v Astana (KAZ)

Skenderbeu (ALB) v Ferencvaros (HUN)

BATE Borisov (BLR) v SJK (FIN)

Valletta (MLT)/B36 Torshavn (FRO) v Red Star Belgrade (SRB)

Rosenborg (NOR) v IFK Norrkoping (SWE)

Dundalk (IRL) v FH Hafnarfjordur (ISL)

Flora Tallinn (EST)/Lincoln (GIB) v Celtic (SCO)

Crusaders (NIR) v Copenhagen (DEN)