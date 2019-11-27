Trending

Celtic without unregistered Jeremie Frimpong for Rennes clash

Jeremie Frimpong drops out of the Celtic squad for the Europa League clash with Rennes at Parkhead on Thursday night.

The 18-year-old right-back was not registered for European competition by boss Neil Lennon, who will have left-back Jonny Hayes missing with a shoulder problem.

Mikey Johnston returns after a knock but Boli Bolingoli (knock), Hatem Abd Elhamed (abductor), Mohamed Elyounoussi (foot), Vakoun Issouf Bayo (knee) and Jozo Simunovic (knee) are still out alongside Daniel Arzani (knee).

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Bauer, Bolingoli, Taylor, Ajer, Jullien, Rogic, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Ntcham, Forrest, Edouard, Johnston, Griffiths, Christie, Morgan, Gordon.