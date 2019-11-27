Celtic without unregistered Jeremie Frimpong for Rennes clash

Jeremie Frimpong drops out of the Celtic squad for the Europa League clash with Rennes at Parkhead on Thursday night.

The 18-year-old right-back was not registered for European competition by boss Neil Lennon, who will have left-back Jonny Hayes missing with a shoulder problem.

Mikey Johnston returns after a knock but Boli Bolingoli (knock), Hatem Abd Elhamed (abductor), Mohamed Elyounoussi (foot), Vakoun Issouf Bayo (knee) and Jozo Simunovic (knee) are still out alongside Daniel Arzani (knee).

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Bauer, Bolingoli, Taylor, Ajer, Jullien, Rogic, Bitton, Brown, McGregor, Ntcham, Forrest, Edouard, Johnston, Griffiths, Christie, Morgan, Gordon.