Cody Gakpo has 16 goals to his name for Liverpool in 2024/25

Liverpool's smash-and-grab victory 1-0 over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes came with Cody Gakpo absent from the matchday squad.

The Dutch forward had made the trip to France but was not included among Arne Slot's substitutes after picking up a knock in training.

Gakpo, who is ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world right now, had only just recovered from the same unspecified injury and was being eased back into first-team action at the time.

Cody Gakpo has a chance of playing against Southampton

Cody Gakpo (left) has been a key player for Liverpool this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

If manager Arne Slot's words on Gakpo's injury are anything to go by, however, then there is a chance he could return to Premier League action against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

It seems unlikely the 16-goal man will be involved from the start, however.

Arne Slot was keen to involve Gakpo against PSG but was ultimately unable to do so (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gakpo missed the 2-1 victory over Wolves and 2-2 draw against Aston Villa last month, ending a 13-match run in the Reds' Premier League starting line-up.

He was then eased back into action with appearances from the bench in the 2-0 victories over Manchester City and Newcastle United.

However, Gakpo limped out of a training session in the build-up to Liverpool's trip to Paris, with Slot explaining: "He was close to being ready to play again but unfortunately he had to block a shot and felt pain again."

Harvey Elliott took his chance in Gakpo's absence on Wednesday night, scoring the winner with Liverpool's only shot on target (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Liverpool boss went on to say that Gakpo had been included in the travelling squad so he could be assessed and that it would be a 'close call'.

That suggests Gakpo's injury is not thought to be serious and that he could be involved against Southampton at Anfield if they choose to feature him.

Liverpool remain without Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton due to injury.